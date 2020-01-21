Khmer pupils use adorable ways to say goodbye to classmates

Pupils in Cambodia used adorable ways to say goodbye to their classmates.

The youngsters rotate the person receiving the greetings and queue up at the end of the school day in Tonle Sap, Cambodia.

Footage from the teacher on November 15 shows the pupils either do a high five, handshake, hug, praying motion or fist bump.

The children step up one by one and choose a gesture from the wall to say goodbye to their classmates.

The teacher said it was always uplifting to see children showing lovely gestures to each other.

He said: "I love seeing how happy they are to do this.

It is a great way for them to create happy relationships with each other.

''If they are happy in the classroom it is easier for them to learn and be successful.''