Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Khmer pupils use adorable ways to say goodbye to classmates

Khmer pupils use adorable ways to say goodbye to classmates

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Khmer pupils use adorable ways to say goodbye to classmates

Khmer pupils use adorable ways to say goodbye to classmates

Pupils in Cambodia used adorable ways to say goodbye to their classmates.

The youngsters rotate the person receiving the greetings and queue up at the end of the school day in Tonle Sap, Cambodia.

Footage from the teacher on November 15 shows the pupils either do a high five, handshake, hug, praying motion or fist bump.

The children step up one by one and choose a gesture from the wall to say goodbye to their classmates.

The teacher said it was always uplifting to see children showing lovely gestures to each other.

He said: "I love seeing how happy they are to do this.

It is a great way for them to create happy relationships with each other.

''If they are happy in the classroom it is easier for them to learn and be successful.''
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.