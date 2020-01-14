Global  

India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s
Supreme Court judges get ready to hear the first complaints against controversial new law.
India's Kerala challenges citizenship law in Supreme Court

Southern state called the new law, which triggered nationwide protests, a violation of India's...
Al Jazeera - Published

India's Supreme Court refuses to stay citizenship law

The top court seeks gov't response to petitions filed against Citizenship Amendment Act seen...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Citizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respond [Video]Citizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respond

Citizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respond

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:28Published

India demands damages for Uttar Pradesh citizenship protests [Video]India demands damages for Uttar Pradesh citizenship protests

India's northern state wants damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests against citizenship law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published

