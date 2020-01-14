India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

Oil-Gas-tronomer RT @IndianExpress: SC refuses to stay Citizenship Act, gives Centre four weeks to respond https://t.co/YAPvkTVgep 22 seconds ago

ರಿಕ್ಕಿ (Ricky) RT @kirti_sd: Waiting for SC to go a step in preserving India’s “plural, secular, constitutional” democracy. The citizenship law has creat… 25 seconds ago

Roy Abraham The Supreme Court today refused to put on hold the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is at the core of natio… https://t.co/jM2hCEZOWS 31 seconds ago

Srijith S Kumar No Stay On CAA For Now, Says Top Court; Centre Has 4 Weeks To Respond: Live Updates https://t.co/pH6zQDIlwg via @ndtv #SupremeCourt 49 seconds ago

LatestLY #CAA Row: #SupremeCourt Refuses to Stay #CitizenshipAmendmentAct And #NPR For Now, Issues Notice to Centre https://t.co/LIE59EQ12M 53 seconds ago

VΔIБｻΔV︻┳╦═ 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: SC says that it will not grant any stay on CAA without hearing the Centre. https://t.co/3w3wSu7dC7 59 seconds ago