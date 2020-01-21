Global  

Jess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contest

Jess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contestJess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contest
Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race after gay bar rally and fiery Mumsnet trans row

Jess Phillips has withdrawn from the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. The outspoken...
Emily Thornberry breaks silence on Jess Phillips quitting Labour leadership race

Emily Thornberry breaks silence on Jess Phillips quitting Labour leadership raceMs Phillips has pulled out of the Labour leadership race, saying the party needs a candidate that can...
BigMikez007

MIKEZ 🇬🇭 RT @SkyNews: Labour leadership: Jess Phillips drops out of contest https://t.co/q74JzwaC5f 34 minutes ago

FreedomfortheU1

The Golden Age of Brexit. Jihadi Jess soon cut and run , out and out fraud. BREAKING: Jess Phillips Drops Out Of Labour Leadership Race https://t.co/JQJaee2DEq 42 minutes ago

AmberTwemlow

Amber Twemlow ❤️❤️🌈😇 RT @FT: Jess Phillips drops out of Labour party leadership race https://t.co/bdYbiGPqIt 46 minutes ago

AnnKane26533432

Ann Kane RT @simonmaginn: It's been an entertaining campaign, though. Thanks for the memories, Jess. https://t.co/RB8xTVMCcK 1 hour ago

AntiTory_Angela

Angela RT @dorset_eye: Rees Mogg's friend drops out of Labour leadership contest https://t.co/WhhgNZm8Es 3 hours ago

tonyshoey

Tony Schumacher RT @talkRADIO: Listen live to Darryl Morris ► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c ► Live to the USA as the Impeachment trial begins ► Jess Phillips dr… 3 hours ago

Taxep1

farhadkaiser Labour leadership: Jess Phillips drops out of contest https://t.co/Ybl7Wo5zZm https://t.co/btSz6jiGJr 3 hours ago

farhad55526050

farhad Labour leadership: Jess Phillips drops out of contest https://t.co/S6kAEoLvme https://t.co/Pr9xfGWVLV 3 hours ago


Lisa Nandy: Labour needs to change or die [Video]Lisa Nandy: Labour needs to change or die

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy gives a speech at the charity Centrepoint in London about the welfare state. She says that her party needs to 'change or die' and argues that tax is 'not an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Keir Starmer says he can unite Labour after gaining backing from Usdaw union [Video]Keir Starmer says he can unite Labour after gaining backing from Usdaw union

Labour candidate Sir Keir Starmer visits Usdaw HQ in Wilmslow after the union gave him its backing in the leadership race. He also said Jess Phillips was 'brave' to put her name into the leadership..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

