Impeachment veteran makes case for evidence

Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, the only member of Congress to work on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings, on Tuesday made the case for evidence to be produced by the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that she said was crucial to a "genuine, credible trial" in line with historical precedent.
Lofgren began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974.

Elected to the House in 1994, she has served on the Judiciary Committee while it drafted impeachment articles against both Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998 and, more recently, against Trump.

The Senate is expected to work six days a week during the trial, and senators must sit as jurors.



