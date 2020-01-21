Global  

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis for the first time as he gives an update on his health and 2020 touring plans.
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease, during a Good...
Scotland's papers: Osbourne's 'shock' diagnosis and wellbeing slump

Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease announcement and fears over Scotland's wellbeing make the front...
WillyGaleon

Willy Galeon RT @rapplerdotcom: British rocker Ozzy Osbourne says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in early 2019 after a post-fall neck surgery that le… 2 minutes ago

cyneraca

cyneraca Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis: “I'm not good with secrets” — Los Angeles Times https://t.co/ifyZtXm4QI 3 minutes ago

DonaldBruveleit

Donald Bruveleit Ozzy Osbourne Announces That He Has Parkinson's Disease https://t.co/kfrnMZnMkV 6 minutes ago

MDR666ZM

Metal Devastation RT @ZachMoonshine: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Is Battling Parkinson's Disease - @rock-feed: Ozzy Osbourne revealed the news in an… https://t.… 8 minutes ago

ZachMoonshine

Zach Moonshine Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Is Battling Parkinson's Disease - @rock-feed: Ozzy Osbourne revealed the news in an… https://t.co/PYreQSHhJD 9 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's disease https://t.co/K0SnBndHy3 https://t.co/wIx6Up68Ks 10 minutes ago

pamsydoddle34

Pamsydoddle34 RT @BegumChaCha: Ozzy Osbourne, 71, reveals he has Parkinson's https://t.co/HGzFl6SRfn 12 minutes ago

spiritseeker71

Spiritseeker71 Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's disease - CNN https://t.co/iJDDTnAGGH 15 minutes ago


Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has parkinson's disease [Video]Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has parkinson's disease

The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'love' after announcement [Video]Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'love' after announcement

Sharon Osbourne has thanked her fans for the support they've given her and Ozzy Osbourne following his announcement that he's battling Parkinson's Disease.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

