Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster

Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors on Tuesday charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of mining giant Vale SA, and 15 other people with homicide for a dam disaster last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the charging document seen by Reuters.

Jillian Kitchener reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster

Almost a year to the day after a Brazil dam disaster killed more than 250 people, homicide charges have been filed against Fabio Schvartsman, the former CEO of mining giant, Vale SA, which co-owned the mine.

The details came from a charging document seen by Reuters, Tuesday.

Fifteen others have also been charged with homicide and environmental crimes for their role in the disaster.

All of them worked for either Vale or TUV SUD, the German company responsible for inspecting the dam.

A state prosecutor had previously told Reuters that employees knew the dam was at risk of collapsing, yet failed to act before disaster struck.

In a statement, TUV SUD said it continues to be saddened by the tragedy… and vowed to continue to cooperate with authorities in Brazil and Germany regarding ongoing investigations.

Vale said it was premature to assign blame.

The charges come a year after the dam collapse released a river of slurry - the muddy byproduct of iron ore processing - and buried people underneath it.

It was one of the world’s deadliest mining accidents... that knocked $19 billion off Vale's market value in a single day.

Schvartsman was removed as CEO in early March at the urging of prosecutors who alleged his presence at the company posed a danger to society.



Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil charges ex-Vale CEO with homicide for dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors have charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of miner Vale,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mosemogeni

Bwana Jimbi RT @Reuters: Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of mining giant Vale SA, and 15 other people have been charged with homicide for… 3 minutes ago

EINMiningNews

EIN Mining News Mining giant Vale's ex CEO charged with homicide for massive dam collapse killing 250 people https://t.co/JGA0xUD4Ni 4 minutes ago

Embraxtalm

Max Lambert RT @Reuters: State prosecutors in Brazil charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of Vale SA, and 15 other people with homicid… 16 minutes ago

LieraMarco

Marco Liera Vale ex-CEO charged with homicide over dam disaster https://t.co/dtN9EUN8bl 17 minutes ago

alykhansatchu

Aly-Khan Satchu RT @maya_rstw: The CEO of Vale, which ran the Brazilian mine that collapsed killing more than 300 people last year, has been charged with h… 18 minutes ago

co2ppm

💧Fair Dinkum co2ppm RT @AFP: The former head of mining giant Vale is among 16 individuals charged with intentional homicide and environmental offenses, while V… 46 minutes ago

dw_business

DW Business Brazilian state prosecutors have charged employees at mining multinational Vale and German auditor TÜV SÜD with hom… https://t.co/HwsSfpv95h 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.