Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster

Almost a year to the day after a Brazil dam disaster killed more than 250 people, homicide charges have been filed against Fabio Schvartsman, the former CEO of mining giant, Vale SA, which co-owned the mine.

The details came from a charging document seen by Reuters, Tuesday.

Fifteen others have also been charged with homicide and environmental crimes for their role in the disaster.

All of them worked for either Vale or TUV SUD, the German company responsible for inspecting the dam.

A state prosecutor had previously told Reuters that employees knew the dam was at risk of collapsing, yet failed to act before disaster struck.

In a statement, TUV SUD said it continues to be saddened by the tragedy… and vowed to continue to cooperate with authorities in Brazil and Germany regarding ongoing investigations.

Vale said it was premature to assign blame.

The charges come a year after the dam collapse released a river of slurry - the muddy byproduct of iron ore processing - and buried people underneath it.

It was one of the world’s deadliest mining accidents... that knocked $19 billion off Vale's market value in a single day.

Schvartsman was removed as CEO in early March at the urging of prosecutors who alleged his presence at the company posed a danger to society.