Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Player, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies.

Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Cardinal Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Cardinal Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of FameOutfielder Larry Walker, who finished his 17-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, was elected to...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDenver PostCBC.ca


Hall of a day for Jeter, Walker…Clips top Mavs…Brawl mars Kansas-KState game…Duke, ‘Nova win

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame will be adding Derek Jeter and Larry Walker during its...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WinnipegLandsc1

Winnipeg Landscaping Former Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos star slugger Larry Walker is officially a Baseball Hall of Famer. In his… https://t.co/3vif0HBdmY 47 minutes ago

gregbrowe64

Greg Rowe RT @TroyRenck: Former #Rockies star Larry Walker made Hall of Fame in final year on the ballot. #Denver7 https://t.co/7Z4iORhTzq 3 hours ago

MileHighMark

MR. J ⭐⭐⭐ @CDNBaseballHOF @Rockies In an odd irony, I've met only maybe half a dozen former MLB players over my 50+ years of… https://t.co/gHJVZTKpYL 4 hours ago

Morjazzum

Morgan Childs RT @cbcnewsbc: Former Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos star slugger Larry Walker, originally from Maple Ridge, is officially a Baseball… 5 hours ago

HowiesNana

Brenda Black RT @CSGazetteSports: #BREAKING: Former @Rockies outfielder Larry Walker makes Baseball Hall of Fame https://t.co/RQhL0TkDdp #HOF2020 6 hours ago

Notskiguy

Notskiguy RT @MRiceKOA: Former #Rockies outfielder Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) elected to @baseballhall! @KOAColorado @RockiesRadio Details: https… 6 hours ago

KarenPa90718330

Karen Pace RT @TroyRenck: Former #Rockies star Larry Walker gets the call to The Hall. #Denver7 https://t.co/1FGiEpMTSH 7 hours ago

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary The former Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos slugger is the second Canadian elected to the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/ETnJT03EYZ 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame [Video]Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published

JD Scholten Town Hall [Video]JD Scholten Town Hall

The former pro baseball player wants to unseat Steve King

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.