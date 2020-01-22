Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drywall Business Owners Charged With Defrauding Workers

Drywall Business Owners Charged With Defrauding Workers

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Drywall Business Owners Charged With Defrauding Workers

Drywall Business Owners Charged With Defrauding Workers

The owners of a Minnesota construction company face federal charges after prosecutors say they misclassified their employees, reports Kate Raddatz (2:03).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bmcdonoughkstp

Beth McDonough RT @KSTP: Joyce Mehr provided records that falsely claimed their business had 11 employees, while dozens of workers were independent subcon… 5 days ago

KSTP

KSTP Joyce Mehr provided records that falsely claimed their business had 11 employees, while dozens of workers were inde… https://t.co/HBZGZmyASo 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.