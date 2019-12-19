Global  

Joe Budden On Eminem’s ‘Music To Murdered By’- ‘He Should Stop Dissing Me’

Joe Budden On Eminem’s ‘Music To Murdered By’- ‘He Should Stop Dissing Me’

Joe Budden On Eminem’s ‘Music To Murdered By’- ‘He Should Stop Dissing Me’

Joe Budden was an outspoken critic of Eminem’s 2017 effort Revival and consequently, Slim Shady blatantly dissed the former Slaughterhouse MC on the 2018 follow-up Kamikaze.

On Friday (January 17), Em blindsided his fans once again with another surprise album called Music To Be Murdered By.

sharegreatness

Music Connoisseur Joe Budden On Eminem’s ‘Music To Murdered By’: ‘He Should Stop Dissing Me’ https://t.co/kAM4PChds6 https://t.co/j0xSRlwUjr 2 days ago

DeadPoetry5

Dead Poetry Eminem - Music To Be Murdered By Album Review | The Joe Budden Podcast https://t.co/cyBWHqPvsK via @YouTube I agree with Mal on this one. 3 days ago

ALEXANDERDIABL3

🤬WILD 🤯NATION🤫 Eminem - Music To Be Murdered By Album Review | The Joe Budden Podcast https://t.co/fqbQ8iGY1N via @YouTube 4 days ago

KingGshock

Paul Micken Exhibit number 1 Eminem - Music To Be Murdered By Album Review | The Joe Budden Podcast https://t.co/LfRc1jUgzt via @YouTube 4 days ago

ilikefinemusic

935KDAY

ilikefinemusic

MusicBot RT @935KDAY: #JoeBudden Reacts To #Eminem’s ‘Music To Murdered By’ (Via: Paras Griffin) [READ]: https://t.co/Or9obWRwuI https://t.co/vpNk4y… 4 days ago

935KDAY

935 KDAY #JoeBudden Reacts To #Eminem’s ‘Music To Murdered By’ (Via: Paras Griffin) [READ]: https://t.co/Or9obWRwuI https://t.co/vpNk4yEi4R 4 days ago


