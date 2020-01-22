U.S. Senate rejects a subpoena for Mulvaney 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published U.S. Senate rejects a subpoena for Mulvaney Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected Democratic efforts on Tuesday (January 21) to issue a subpoena seeking the testimony of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. 0

