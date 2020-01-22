Global  

U.S. Senate rejects a subpoena for Mulvaney

Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected Democratic efforts on Tuesday (January 21) to issue a subpoena seeking the testimony of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.
