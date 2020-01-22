Furious parents blast UK art exhibition that displays models of guns made from Lego

Furious parents are threatening to boycott a children’s art exhibition in Nottingham which features models of guns built out of Lego.

The controversial display, aimed at children aged 3-11, includes work by 18 international artists displaying work built solely from Lego bricks.

The edgy artworks include Lego models of US President Donald Trump standing on a wrecking ball hitting the Statue of Liberty.

Another artist, David Hughes has recreated the character Alex from Stanley Kubrick’s cult classic "A Clockwork Orange".

This footage was filmed on January 21.