Jason Momoa meets 'brave babies' at a children's hospital

Jason Momoa meets 'brave babies' at a children's hospital

Jason Momoa meets 'brave babies' at a children's hospital

Jason Momoa has spent time meeting the "brave strong babies" at a children's hospital, as he says he loves how being Aquaman means he can "make children happy".
