Akhilesh, Mayawati accept Amit Shah's challenge for debate, say choose place & time | Oneindia News

AFTER UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH CHALLENGED THE OPPOSITION FOR A DEBATE ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP LAW NOW FORMER UP CHIEF MINISTER AND SAMAJWADI PARTY CHIEF AKHILESH YADAV HAS CHALLENGED BJP TO COME AND DEBATE ON DEVELOPMENT.

HE HAS ASKED BJP TO DECIDE THE PLACE AND TIME AND DEBATE ON ISSUES LIKE UNEMPLOYMENT, YOUTH, FARMERS AND STUDENTS.

HE ALSO ACCUSED THE BJP OF TRYING TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM MAIN ISSUES.

BSP SUPREMO MAYAWATI HAS ACCEPED SHAH'S CHALLENGE..SAYING THAT HER PARTY IS READY FOR A DEBATE ON THE CAA ON ANY PLATFORM