Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hassan Rouhani > Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia

Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia

Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia

President Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi told Iranian state media Tehran and Riyadh could work together to resolve their problems.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Educator Of The Faithful: The Power Of Moroccan Islam – Analysis

By Bradley Davis* The crisis of governance and constitutionalism facing modern Arab governments...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree [Video]Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree

Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States. This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans. The stabbing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.