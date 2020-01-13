Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia President Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi told Iranian state media Tehran and Riyadh could work together to resolve their problems.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Educator Of The Faithful: The Power Of Moroccan Islam – Analysis By Bradley Davis* The crisis of governance and constitutionalism facing modern Arab governments...

Eurasia Review - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this