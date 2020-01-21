Global  

Seaside town filled with foam as deadly storm Gloria batters eastern Spain

Seafoam whipped up by storm Gloria drifts into towns along the eastern coast of Spain.

Footage, recorded in the Spanish beach resort Tossa de Mar, just north of Barcelona on Wednesday (January 22), show extraordinary scenes as a wall of foam engulfs the streets.

An excavator is shown clearing foam from the sand after major damage destroyed beach facilities.

Storm Gloria began wreaking havoc on Monday (January 20) and five people have died.
