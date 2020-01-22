Global  

S&P 500 Movers: ZION, IBM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%.

Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 8.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zions Bancorporation, trading down 5.2%.

Zions Bancorporation is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 2.9%, and Capital One Financial, trading up 3.9% on the day.




