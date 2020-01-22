Global  

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

On the show today: A new report claims Jeff Bezos' phones was hacked by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia; Sonos will be dropping support for older products; Netflix Q4 domestic subscriber growth was lighter than expected, little blame placed on Disney+; A chinese facial recognition system can discern who is wearing pajamas, sparked a national outcry; Denso's urban-air mobility propulsion systems; What to expect out of 2020 MacBooks...maybe ARM processors; Sprint is developing out of the box IoT solutions for small businesses and consumers; NASA's name the Rover gets 9 finalists and they're all dull; Google's wellness apps include an envelope to put your phone into to dumb it down; Apple's 1984 commercial turns 36 today; Mark is the first mobile platform for street artists to develop in AR.
