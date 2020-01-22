Global  

Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before opening arguments are finished.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Democrats to make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump's...
Trump says he's open to witnesses as trial rules are set

The U.S. Senate plunged into President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with Republicans abruptly...
