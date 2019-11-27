Global  

Flights attendants on a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong wear face masks

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Cathay cabin crew have asked to wear face masks on all flights as China virus spreads.

Video, recorded on Wednesday (January 22), shows flight attendants on a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, wearing face masks.

The flight attendants union at Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd asked the airline to let cabin crew wear face masks on all flights over fears of catching the new flu-like coronavirus.

Hong Kong quarantined a 39-year-old man on Wednesday (January 22) after the city's first preliminary positive result in a test for the new coronavirus, authorities said.
