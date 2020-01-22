Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FIFA report reveals record spending on players

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
FIFA report reveals record spending on players

FIFA report reveals record spending on players

FIFA&apos;s Global Transfer Market Report reveals spending in men’s soccer reached a new high of $7.35 billion in 2019, with transfers across the women&apos;s game also on the rise.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 FIFA report reveals record spending on players https://t.co/0wEEqEFOHb 44 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest FIFA report reveals record spending on players | Reuters Video https://t.co/MaTVIKfVG6 via @skinnergj 2 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK FIFA report reveals record spending on players https://t.co/S4z8cebBqI https://t.co/TrxoFo9C99 5 hours ago

FutballNews_

Futball News FIFA report reveals record spending on players https://t.co/9okqEwoiYm 5 hours ago

coretvnewsng

CoreTV News Transfer record: £5.6bn spent on moves in 2019, reveals Fifa A record $7.35bn (£5.6bn) was spent on transfers in m… https://t.co/pP3CmQ5MSq 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.