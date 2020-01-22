FIFA report reveals record spending on players 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published FIFA report reveals record spending on players FIFA's Global Transfer Market Report reveals spending in men’s soccer reached a new high of $7.35 billion in 2019, with transfers across the women's game also on the rise. Adam Reed reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this OccuWorld 🏴 FIFA report reveals record spending on players https://t.co/0wEEqEFOHb 44 minutes ago Dougy's Daily Digest FIFA report reveals record spending on players | Reuters Video https://t.co/MaTVIKfVG6 via @skinnergj 2 hours ago SportsGridUK FIFA report reveals record spending on players https://t.co/S4z8cebBqI https://t.co/TrxoFo9C99 5 hours ago Futball News FIFA report reveals record spending on players https://t.co/9okqEwoiYm 5 hours ago CoreTV News Transfer record: £5.6bn spent on moves in 2019, reveals Fifa A record $7.35bn (£5.6bn) was spent on transfers in m… https://t.co/pP3CmQ5MSq 6 hours ago