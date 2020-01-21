Global  

Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News

Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News

Last year's acting winners are set to return to hand out trophies to this year's recipients.
Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020 - First 4 Presenters Revealed!

The first four celebrities set to present at the 2020 Oscars have been revealed and it should be no...
Just Jared - Published

2020 Oscars: Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali among actors to present

The winners of last year’s acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rami Malek and more on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam [Video]Rami Malek and more on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Rami Malek and more during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:57Published

Mahershala Ali Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actor [Video]Mahershala Ali Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actor

Watch Mahershala Ali's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech for Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Dr. Donald Shirley in GREEN BOOK. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:12Published

