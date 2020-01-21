Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:59s - Published Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News Last year's acting winners are set to return to hand out trophies to this year's recipients.

