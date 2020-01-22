Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation
Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing
Hillary Clinton for Defamation The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit
claims she has suffered damages
estimated in excess of $50 million.
The suit alleges former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
lied about Gabbard's ties to Russia
during a 2019 podcast interview.
Clinton said she felt one
female candidate was being
"groomed" to be a third-party candidate.
Clinton would go on to label this person as a "favorite" of the Russians.
When later asked if Clinton was referring
to Gabbard, Clinton's spokesman,
Nick Merrill, replied, "If the nesting doll fits." While it's unclear if the lawsuit
stands a chance of succeeding,
the news puts Gabbard
back into the headlines.
The Democratic presidential
candidate will likely need as much
publicity as possible ahead of the
Iowa caucuses in February.