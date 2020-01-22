Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

The suit alleges former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lied about Gabbard's ties to Russia during a 2019 podcast interview.

Clinton said she felt one female candidate was being "groomed" to be a third-party candidate.

Clinton would go on to label this person as a "favorite" of the Russians.

When later asked if Clinton was referring to Gabbard, Clinton's spokesman, Nick Merrill, replied, "If the nesting doll fits." While it's unclear if the lawsuit stands a chance of succeeding, the news puts Gabbard back into the headlines.

The Democratic presidential candidate will likely need as much publicity as possible ahead of the Iowa caucuses in February.