Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role

Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role

Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role

Sophie Turner Wants 'Lizzie McGuire' Role Turner has revealed she would love to play the role of Miranda when the Disney+ revival gets back on track after being put on hold.

Sophie Turner, via Instagram Stories Sophie Turner, via Instagram Stories The reboot, which will see Hilary Duff reprise the titular role, had already filmed two episodes before work was halted.
Sophie Turner wishes to play Miranda in 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Sophie Turner recently showed a desire to star in the American...
Sify - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Sophie Turner eager to join Lizzie McGuire reboot [Video]Sophie Turner eager to join Lizzie McGuire reboot

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has volunteered to return to the small screen to join the cast of the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role [Video]Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner would love to join the 'Lizzie McGuire' revival as the "new Miranda" when the show returns from its break.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published

