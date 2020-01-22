Global  

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement after 16 NFL seasons, all with the Giants; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
