Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

China cut off all urban transport networks into and out of Wuhan Wednesday as global alarm mounts over the coronavirus - a new flu-like virus spreading in and beyond China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ernestma

Ernest MacGillivray RT @UNDRR: #Coronavirus: nearly nine million people in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been advised not to leave as public transport shuts d… 5 minutes ago

BipedNi

Biped Ni OMG, they really want to quarantine the whole city? China shuts down public transit and flights in Wuhan as virus… https://t.co/8yXKDAKW7I 10 minutes ago

calgaryherald

Calgary Herald Canada ramps up precautions for deadly coronavirus as city of Wuhan shuts down flights, trains… https://t.co/IoObFmtoUp 11 minutes ago

JohnCuckolde

AFrusciante RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING on CNN: China shuts down public transit and flights in Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak grows https://t.co/sDo55h… 14 minutes ago

SanJacintoClan

SanJacintoClan RT @SanJacintoClan: China Quarantines Wuhan, Shuts Down Airport and Public Transit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/kqAgHx3eTy 15 minutes ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 China Quarantines Wuhan, Shuts Down Airport and Public Transit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/bCCodyBgyh 29 minutes ago

masenkrock

David Hernandez China Quarantines Wuhan, Shuts Down Airport and Public Transit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/6IxjupQQRA… https://t.co/iTmMZoFDEr 29 minutes ago

QCovfefe

Red ❌ 🇺🇸Q-Anon🇺🇸 Covfefe RT @KLHirst1: China Quarantines Wuhan, Shuts Down Airport and Public Transit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/iCFPLBwNbb via @epochti… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.