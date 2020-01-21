Global  

Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Band

A judge has denied Joey Kramer's request to perform with the band at the Grammys.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Claims Band is Freezing Him Out

Aerosmith's drummer Joey Kramer -- who's been with the band since it formed in 1970 -- is being...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredSeattle TimesFOXNews.com



alexia_mail

Alexia RT @SkyNews: Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer loses legal bid to rejoin band for Grammys https://t.co/iytVy5Rwnx 1 minute ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer loses legal bid to rejoin band for Grammys https://t.co/6zdx08E3Bd 1 minute ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #GetBrexitDone Aerosmith drummer loses legal bid to rejoin band for Grammys https://t.co/fn82c2chC0 @SkyNews https://t.co/DoDAaohj8e 2 minutes ago

tgclark56

khun Tom RT @BizzFam: Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer won't be performing with group at the Grammys, judge says https://t.co/Gk7kh25P4a 4 minutes ago

MusicCurationX

MusicCurationX RT @TMZ: Aerosmith to Play Grammy's without Joey Kramer, Judge Denies Request https://t.co/Y2KLuQf5EA 5 minutes ago

donald17t

newnoticetrump Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer won't be performing with group at the Grammys, judge says https://t.co/L9HPpFWTXt https://t.co/VbdlC5omp3 6 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Loses Legal Bid to Rejoin Band for Grammys https://t.co/O0TLnFyPTB #billboard… https://t.co/N5klPVbWJY 6 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer loses legal bid to rejoin band for Grammys https://t.co/iytVy5Rwnx 8 minutes ago


Aerosmith Drummer Sues His Own Band [Video]Aerosmith Drummer Sues His Own Band

CNN reports Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is suing his own band.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith Over Being Excluded From Grammys Performance [Video]Drummer Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith Over Being Excluded From Grammys Performance

The Boston-based band has responded by saying Kramer isn’t ready to take the stage. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published

