Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case

Justices appeared to be divided on whether a Montana tax law should be allowed to benefit private religious schools.
School choice law rooted in anti-Catholicism, Supreme Court hears

Washington D.C., Jan 23, 2020 / 08:30 am (CNA).- The Supreme Court considered arguments on Wednesday...
CNA - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over public funds for religious schools

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a major religious rights case...
Reuters - Published


FrankWinfield4

Frank Winfield Supreme Court hears oral arguments on major religious school choice case https://t.co/bQKWQxYyi3 via @RNS 1 hour ago

rick_denu

Rick Denu RT @willbarrett_1: Supreme Court hears arguments in Montana school choice case What are the implications on religious freedom? National Cat… 1 hour ago

LeonoraCravotta

Leonora Cravotta Supreme Court justices clash over major school-choice case https://t.co/Wfohe1M1r6 #FoxNews 2 hours ago

dragonflytdh

Tina Supreme Court justices clash over major school-choice case https://t.co/gikBq7QMpW #FoxNews 3 hours ago

willbarrett_1

William B. Supreme Court hears arguments in Montana school choice case What are the implications on religious freedom? Nationa… https://t.co/hU9y80PHsE 3 hours ago

willbarrett_1

William B. Supreme Court hears arguments in Montana school choice case What are the implications on religious freedom? Nationa… https://t.co/WMtTjB8HHN 3 hours ago

Morgan_Cody_1

Morgan Cody Supreme Court hears arguments in Montana school choice case - What are the implications on religious freedom? Nat… https://t.co/Dm1pZKvve0 4 hours ago

jasonscrye

Jason S. Crye RT @MichaelPetrilli: Burying Blaine? Supreme Court hears a mother’s challenge to Montana’s ban on tax-credit scholarships to religious scho… 6 hours ago


US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case [Video]US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' Arguments [Video]Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' Arguments

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made an unexpected visit to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as justices heard arguments in the so-called "Bridgegate" case; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

