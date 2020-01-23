Global  

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday.

Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.
1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting

Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald's in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large [Video]Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

A violent altercation that escalated into gunfire in downtown Seattle left one woman dead and six other bystanders wounded outside a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large [Video]9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large

One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

