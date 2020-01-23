1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published 1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Recent related news from verified sources 1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald's in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the...

