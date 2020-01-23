Canadian shopkeeper who served Harry glad he has returned ‘home’

A Canadian shopkeeper who shared a hug with the Duke of Sussex when he visited her home decor store before Christmas said she is happy he has returned “home”.

Chris Stephen owns Lilaberry in Sidney, British Columbia, near to where Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie are staying as they attempt to forge a new life for themselves.

The duke touched down in Canada on Monday and the family’s arrival has made headlines around the world following their decision to step back from the monarchy.