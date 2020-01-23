Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at mercy campaigner Indira Jaising| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Kangana Ranaut lashes out at mercy campaigner Indira Jaising| OneIndia News

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at mercy campaigner Indira Jaising| OneIndia News

Actress Kangana Ranaut lashed out at lawyer Indira Jaising for her counsel to Nirbhaya's mother that she should forgive the men who brutalised her daughter.

In a no holds barred attack, Kangana said Indira Jaising should be kept in jail with the 4 men and then she will understand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’ [Video]Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at senior lawyer Indira Jaising over her statement requesting 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother to forgive the convicts.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:15Published

Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News [Video]Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News

Kangana Ranaut hits out at mercy for rapists campaigners, Yogi Adityanath calls raising Azadi slogans treason, Maha govt reviews 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence cases, Rajnath Singh says no one can dare..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.