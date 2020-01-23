Jaguar XE P300 AWD R-Dynamic S Test Drive

The Jaguar XE is the British answer to vehicles such as the Audi A4, the Mercedes C-Class and the 3 Series BMW.

The new Jaguar XE should now be even more competitive with new engines, a new interior and new technologies.

In my review of the Jaguar XE P300 AWD R-Dynamic S, I show what the Jaguar XE really offers and if it can keep up with the German premium vehicles.

