Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:32s - Published < > Embed
Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23).

Footage shows outdoors sinks and faucets where hospital visitors can rid wash as they enter and leave the health centre, while rows and rows of ambulance beds outside the entrance.

The first patient diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hong Kong was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The virus originated on the Chinese mainland in the city of Wuhan, which has since shut down public transport in an attempt to control the outbreak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight [Video]Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights. Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new coronavirus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

China's Coronavirus Scare Impacting European Luxury Goods [Video]China's Coronavirus Scare Impacting European Luxury Goods

European luxury stocks fell on Tuesday over fears that the coronavirus virus outbreak in China could hurt sales. The slump of high-end brands comes after many had managed to weather months of protests..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.