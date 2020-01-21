Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23).

Footage shows outdoors sinks and faucets where hospital visitors can rid wash as they enter and leave the health centre, while rows and rows of ambulance beds outside the entrance.

The first patient diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hong Kong was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The virus originated on the Chinese mainland in the city of Wuhan, which has since shut down public transport in an attempt to control the outbreak.