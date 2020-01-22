Global  

#VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
#VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz

#VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz

Is it game on really, for VicKat?

Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to think so.

#VicKat #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif

Tweets about this

Mohanku25683347

Mohankumar After #Virushka, #DeepVeer, now #VicKat for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trigger off social media buzz After… https://t.co/H5I9iIPLuX 23 hours ago

Weeklyvoice

Weekly Voice #VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz: Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and… https://t.co/946Jw4bKZG 1 day ago

iambillytweety

Bilal Khan RT @Bollywood_Pub: #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif #VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz https://t.co/ZY6uDGe4vj https://t.co/G… 2 days ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com What are your views on it? #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #TellyChakkar https://t.co/Q06cC9dtzh 2 days ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka #VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz https://t.co/gP9541HhTX #news #headlines https://t.co/YTezm2oKL3 2 days ago

IndiaNewEngland

India New England #VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz https://t.co/FqLpeGXvfn https://t.co/5iTj9T3euF 2 days ago

NewsWorldPress

News World Presss Mumbai: Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to thin… https://t.co/ybSD4iM3he 2 days ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif #VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz https://t.co/ZY6uDGe4vj https://t.co/GG0rOPXmcG 3 days ago

