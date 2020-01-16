Global  

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian-owned plane battling Australian wildfires crashes, killing 3

A Canadian-owned water bomber being used in the fight against the wildfires in Australia has crashed,...
CTV News - Published

American Firefighters Battle Australian Blazes

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Joel Kerley, an American helicopter pilot and wildfire manager who...
NPR - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Rain And Hail Pelt Burning Australian States [Video]Rain And Hail Pelt Burning Australian States

Severe thunderstorms are drenching some regions of Australia suffering from wildfires. According to CNN, the powerful storms are pelting the area with heavy rain and large hail. The storms could..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

