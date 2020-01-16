3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

