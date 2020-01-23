Jean Paul Gaultier takes final bow at star-studded couture show!

Jean Paul Gaultier staged his final catwalk show at the Theatre du Chatelet as part of Paris Couture Week .

Magenta Netzwerk ☆🌸☆ STYLE! IT! TAKES! 👠 RT @voguemagazine : As @JPGaultier takes his final runway bow at the finish of his spring 2020 couture show, here is a look back at his most… 1 week ago

MarijaCvetkovic RT @InStyle : Jean Paul Gaultier takes his final walk at #ParisFashionWeek alongside Boy George. Is there a more iconic way to retire? We th… 1 week ago