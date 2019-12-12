Global  

Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims

Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims

Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims

The International Court of Justice has ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Muslim Rohingya population from persecution and atrocities - and preserve evidence of alleged crimes against them.

Joe Davies reports
