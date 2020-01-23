Global  

3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires

3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian FiresThe three are believed to be from Southern California. Tina Patel reports.
Jonte1177

Jonté Rosebrough RT @ABCWorldNews: Three Americans killed battling Australian wildfires when their water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales. https://t.… 3 minutes ago

NikiNGJJQ

Niki RT @wchs8fox11: Tragic circumstances continue to grip Australia. Three American's killed in a plane crash while fighting wildfires https:/… 6 minutes ago

Phrozensolid06

MAGA = Making Assad Great Again Three Americans killed in plane crash while fighting Australia's wildfires - https://t.co/XnI4AdHKIy 7 minutes ago

CeeJayT07381069

CJ Three Americans killed in plane crash while fighting Australia's wildfires https://t.co/0m6gGs2mdZ via @nbcnews 10 minutes ago

Elsa2nd

Susan P. Vessicchio 3 Americans killed in crash of water tanker plane fighting Australian wildfires - ABC News - https://t.co/CJhncUNj3g via @ABC 13 minutes ago

Elsa2nd

Susan P. Vessicchio 3 Americans killed in crash of water tanker plane fighting Australian wildfires https://t.co/CJhncUNj3g 13 minutes ago

590KQNT

590 KQNT Three Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Battling Fires In Australia https://t.co/VjhZE3UZHJ https://t.co/T97eGbWrY9 16 minutes ago

LashayKATU

Lashay Wesley RT @KATUNews: Tragic news out of Australia - three American firefighters were killed in a firefighting plane crash. The company that owns t… 17 minutes ago


3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

