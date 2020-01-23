3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires

Lashay Wesley RT @KATUNews : Tragic news out of Australia - three American firefighters were killed in a firefighting plane crash. The company that owns t… 17 minutes ago

590 KQNT Three Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Battling Fires In Australia https://t.co/VjhZE3UZHJ https://t.co/T97eGbWrY9 16 minutes ago

Susan P. Vessicchio 3 Americans killed in crash of water tanker plane fighting Australian wildfires - ABC News - https://t.co/CJhncUNj3g via @ABC 13 minutes ago

CJ Three Americans killed in plane crash while fighting Australia's wildfires https://t.co/0m6gGs2mdZ via @nbcnews 10 minutes ago

MAGA = Making Assad Great Again Three Americans killed in plane crash while fighting Australia's wildfires - https://t.co/XnI4AdHKIy 7 minutes ago

Niki RT @wchs8fox11 : Tragic circumstances continue to grip Australia. Three American's killed in a plane crash while fighting wildfires https:/… 6 minutes ago

Jonté Rosebrough RT @ABCWorldNews : Three Americans killed battling Australian wildfires when their water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales. https://t.… 3 minutes ago