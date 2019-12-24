Hunter Biden Ordred To Court

A judge ordered Hunter Biden to appear in an Arkansas court.

A judge will decide if Hunter should be held in contempt.

Hunter refused to disclose financial information to a the mother of one of his children.

A DNA test proved Hunter fathered a baby with Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28.

She is seeking child support and health care for the child, who was born in August 2018.

Her attorneys also note that members of Biden's family are eligible for Secret Service protection.

In a recent interview, Biden admitted addiction to drugs, alcohol, strippers, and sex toys.