Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hunter Biden Ordred To Court

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Hunter Biden Ordred To Court

Hunter Biden Ordred To Court

A judge ordered Hunter Biden to appear in an Arkansas court.

A judge will decide if Hunter should be held in contempt.

Hunter refused to disclose financial information to a the mother of one of his children.

A DNA test proved Hunter fathered a baby with Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28.

She is seeking child support and health care for the child, who was born in August 2018.

Her attorneys also note that members of Biden's family are eligible for Secret Service protection.

In a recent interview, Biden admitted addiction to drugs, alcohol, strippers, and sex toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hunter Biden ordered to appear at Arkansas court hearing

A judge has ordered Hunter Biden to appear in court next week for a hearing in the high-profile...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hunter Biden Declared The Father Of Illegitimate Child [Video]Hunter Biden Declared The Father Of Illegitimate Child

A judge ruled Hunter Biden is the "biological and legal father" of a child had with an Arkansas woman. The Washington Examiner reports Circuit Judge Holly Meyer signed the document declaring Biden the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

Hunter Biden Subject To Multiple Criminal Probes [Video]Hunter Biden Subject To Multiple Criminal Probes

Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.” According to the NY Post, the claims come from court documents..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.