France reaches deal with U.S to push ahead with OECD digital tax talks

France reaches deal with U.S to push ahead with OECD digital tax talks

France and the United States agreed on Thursday how to press ahead with a global rewrite of cross-border tax rules for the digital era, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
France reaches deal with U.S. to push ahead with OECD digital tax talks

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that France had reached an agreement with the...
France to stand firm on digital tax if no OECD pact is reached

Le Maire says US and France have reached ‘common agreement’ on de-escalation of trade row
