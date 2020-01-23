Global  

Digital Trends Live - 1.23.20 | Climb Walls Like Spider-Man + Fortnite HS Varsity Team

On the show today: Apple partners with gyms around the country to deliver unique Apple Watch fitness experiences; The Microsoft Surface Duo phone gets an SDK; High Schoolers can now join the Fortnite varsity team; Picard hits CBS All Access but will it move the needle; How IBM partnered with the Grammys to deliver unique, real-time insights; Major video game releases are getting pushed out this year; How biometrics are going to transform retail in the next decade; Seattle is pushing out vote by smartphone; The Cruise autonomous mini-bus looks cool but has a lot of hurdles to jump over before it's roadworthy; China researchers introduce water-powered suction cups that let you climb walls like Spider-Man; a time capsule for you with NotForgotten; Reel News and the movies that deserve your dollars at the box office this weekend.
