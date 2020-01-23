Bobby Berk Reviews Every Home Renovation From Queer Eye

Interior designer and reality television star Bobby Berk sits down with Architectural Digest to revisit every home renovation he’s overseen on the Netflix series “Queer Eye.” Bobby take us through all four seasons, episode by episode, sharing stories from behind the scenes and memories of the life-changing effects his renovations have had.

Bobby Berk, spokesperson for the new Bissell CrossWave, stars in the hit series Queer Eye, streaming now on Netflix!