Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role

Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role

Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role.

During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder’.

In the satirical film, Downey portrayed an Australian actor who undergoes “pigmentation alteration” surgery in order to darken his skin.

According to Downey, he initially thought accepting the role from director Ben Stiller was a “terrible idea”.

He ultimately decided to take on the role because he knew where his “heart” was.

"I [got] to hold up to nature the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do," said Downey.

Downey also said that he thought his portrayal put a “blasting cap” on the issue of blackface.

"I think that it’s never an excuse to do something that’s out of place and out of its time, but to me it was just putting a blasting cap on [the issue]".

Although he knows he “effed up,” Downey believes ‘Tropic Thunder’ as a whole provided commentary on how offensive actors can be.

"Sometimes, you just gotta go, ‘Yeah I effed up.’ Again, not in my defense, ‘Tropic Thunder’ was about how wrong [blackface] is …"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Robert Downey Jr. saying he doesn’t regret wearing blackface in ‘Tropic Thunder’ sparks social media debate

Robert Downey Jr. has donned a number of disguises in his more than 30 years in show business and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Sify


Megyn Kelly Wades Back Into Blackface Controversy With Tropic Thunder Comparison: I Was ‘Cancelled!’

Former Fox News anchor and NBC News correspondent Megyn Kelly waded back into the controversy...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Melissa79943653

Melissa Jones RT @USATODAY: Twelve years after his controversial role in Ben Stiller's "Tropic Thunder," Robert Downey Jr. is still fielding questions ab… 1 day ago

Stephan52681097

SL RT @GlobalGrind: Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role https://t.co/oq78UIvVKW 1 day ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role https://t.co/oq78UIvVKW 1 day ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Twelve years after his controversial role in Ben Stiller's "Tropic Thunder," Robert Downey Jr. is still fielding qu… https://t.co/LcGgpZ6UHN 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robert Downey Jr And His Memorable Role [Video]Robert Downey Jr And His Memorable Role

During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder.’

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:22Published

Robert Downey Jr. reflects on controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' role [Video]Robert Downey Jr. reflects on controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' role

During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder’.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.