India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission

In preparation for India’s first manned space flight, it unveiled a humanoid that it will use for its tests.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch. But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:15Published 2 days ago ISRO chief K Sivan details space agency's plans for New Year 2020 | OneIndia News ISRO chief K Sivan announced the space agency's plans for 2020, calling the new year that of Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan 3. Gaganyaan is India's manned mission to space for which 4 Indian astronauts will.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:11Published 3 weeks ago