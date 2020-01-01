Global  

India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission

In preparation for India’s first manned space flight, it unveiled a humanoid that it will use for its tests.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Indian astronauts to begin training in Russia for country's first manned space mission

Indian astronauts to begin training in Russia for country's first manned space missionNew Delhi (Sputnik) Jan 23, 2020 India's space agency the ISRO (Indian Space Research...
Space Daily - Published


