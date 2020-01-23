Aerie Is 'Standing for Something' With Changemaker Grants, Says Exec 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:40s - Published Aerie Is 'Standing for Something' With Changemaker Grants, Says Exec The company announced eight new #AerieREAL Role Models on Thursday along with 20 changemakers who will each receive $20,000 grants to benefit their work. 0

