Mascot Gritty Is In Trouble

Mascot Gritty Is In TroubleGritty is being accused of punching a 13-year-old boy in 2019.
Tweets about this

jaclyn_Cwerttt

Jac Gritty in trouble for being himself smh. NHL mascot Gritty is under police investigation following allegations of… https://t.co/UdNppHuizY 21 hours ago

GoodenowLittle

little george goodenow RT @DJPOPMuziq: Damm, not even Gritty the mascot from the Flyers can stay out of trouble!! Being charged with assault for hitting a teenage… 22 hours ago

noshinxD

Noshin Chowdhury RT @shanna_mcc: Everyone’s favorite mascot could be in some trouble & I wrote about it: #Gritty https://t.co/3nO3l5f0s4 23 hours ago

shanna_mcc

Shanna Everyone’s favorite mascot could be in some trouble & I wrote about it: #Gritty https://t.co/3nO3l5f0s4 23 hours ago

MinoWarrior

T. Windrush Brown🇯🇲🇬🇧🇬🇩🇺🇸 Why am I not surprised that a Philly mascot is in trouble for alleged assault? In Philadelphia, fandom is a full co… https://t.co/8eICzTcJzU 23 hours ago

writer6

Taylor M. Street RT @MensHealthMag: The much-memed mascot is in trouble with the law for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan. https://t.co/HM5VpGJlfu 1 day ago

LittleLehr

Billy Lehr RT @Hackpiece: Gritty, the @NHLFlyers mascot gets in trouble for punching a 13 year old. Even their mascots are scumbags 🤣 a city filled wi… 1 day ago

MensHealthMag

Men's Health Mag The much-memed mascot is in trouble with the law for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan. https://t.co/HM5VpGJlfu 1 day ago

