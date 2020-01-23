Global  

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd on how great it is to be part of 'Star Trek: Picard'

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd on how great it is to be part of 'Star Trek: Picard'

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd on how great it is to be part of 'Star Trek: Picard'

Michelle Hurd express how happy she is to be part of the cast of 'Star Trek: Picard' and how she still pinches herself that she is.
