Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday.

Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her allegations; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Harvey Weinstein trial: Sopranos star set to confront film producer as key rape prosecution witness

A quarter of a century after her alleged rape, Annabella Sciorra faces Harvey Weinstein in court
Independent - Published

Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Harvey Weinstein & Describes Alleged Rape

Annabella Sciorra is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein. The Sopranos actress testified in court...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SBS



"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein [Video]"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

'I tried to fight' -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein [Video]"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published

