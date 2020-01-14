Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial

Today is the second day of House Democrats laying out their case in the U.S. Senate.

Their case is for removing President Donald Trump, reports Business Insider.

There was little sign that their arguments had changed any minds among Republican senators.

This is vital to their mission as the Republicans control the chamber.

No Republican senators who spoke to reporters said they had heard anything to convince them.

A handful said they had already made up their minds to acquit their party’s leader.