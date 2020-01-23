

Tweets about this Wicked Big RU Mob Thug In The WH Blues 👎⚖️✨🇺🇸 RT @Kunzelman75: Leading white nationalist Christopher Cantwell pleads not guilty to making threat https://t.co/DHZlaEtspE 11 hours ago Michael Kunzelman Leading white nationalist Christopher Cantwell pleads not guilty to making threat https://t.co/DHZlaEtspE 12 hours ago WBZ | CBS Boston News Leading NH White Nationalist Pleads Not Guilty To Threatening To Rape Woman https://t.co/tjj63hiRsQ https://t.co/DBKV21F6b2 13 hours ago