The Last Thing He Wanted Movie - Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe

The Last Thing He Wanted Movie Trailer HD - starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe - A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America.

Plot synopsis: A veteran D.C.

Journalist (Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe) thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break.

Academy Award® nominee Dee Rees directs her adaptation of Joan Didion's namesake novel, co-starring Oscar® winner Ben Affleck.

Directed by Dee Rees starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez, Mel Rodriguez, Edi Gathegi, Toby Jones release date February 21, 2020 (on Netflix)