The Last Thing He Wanted Movie - Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe

The Last Thing He Wanted Movie - Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe

The Last Thing He Wanted Movie - Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe

The Last Thing He Wanted Movie Trailer HD - starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe - A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America.

Plot synopsis: A veteran D.C.

Journalist (Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe) thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break.

Academy Award® nominee Dee Rees directs her adaptation of Joan Didion's namesake novel, co-starring Oscar® winner Ben Affleck.

Directed by Dee Rees starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez, Mel Rodriguez, Edi Gathegi, Toby Jones release date February 21, 2020 (on Netflix)
Anne Hathaway & Ben Affleck are here to stress you out with Netflix's 'The Last Thing He Wanted' trailer

Daddy issues meet the Iran-Contra scandal in the trailer for Netflix's The Last Thing He Wanted,...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerJust Jared


"The Last Thing He Wanted" - cast: Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile, Carlos Leal

*Release date :* February 21, 2020 *Synopsis :* Based on Joan Didion book of the same name, "The...
AceShowbiz - Published


